Turkey and Qatar agree with Taliban to manage four airports

8 Feb. 19:58

Turkey and Qatar have reached an agreement with representatives of the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) to manage four airports in Afghanistan, including Kabul Airport, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

According to TRT, the possibility of Çavuşoğlu's visit to Afghanistan depends on the final agreement between the Taliban and the joint company. "Maybe it will be possible to sign this agreement in the presence of the ministers [of foreign affairs of Turkey and Qatar]. Such a proposal came from Qatar, and I agreed", TASS writes.

It is also reported that according to the talks held in Istanbul, there are agreements in principle that relate to four airports. "First [joint management will be carried out at] Kabul airport, after six months - at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, after six months - at Kandahar airport, after six months - at Herat airport", the report also says.