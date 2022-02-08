Turkey confirms its readiness to hold talks on Donbas

8 Feb. 20:45

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed that Turkey is ready to host a meeting of the trilateral Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine on its territory.

"We are not a party to the negotiations, but we are ready to host them", TRT TV channel quoted the minister. From the point of view of logistics, there are no problems", the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on TPT TV channel.

At the same time, he stressed that the dates of the meeting are still unclear. "We are ready to hold whenever they want. The decision is theirs (of the group members - ed.)", TASS quoted Çavuşoğlu.