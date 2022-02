8 Feb. 21:35

Midfielder of the Azerbaijani football club "Neftchi" Nazim Mammadzade became a player of the North Macedonian club "Renova". This is stated in a message posted on the page of his new club on Facebook.

The contract with the 21-year-old defensive midfielder runs until the end of 2022.

After 18 rounds, "Renova" is in 5th place in the championship of North Macedonia.