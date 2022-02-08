Turkey to build enterprise for high-tech development in Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 22:33

General Director of the Turkish company Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar announced plans to build an enterprise in Azerbaijan to develop high technologies.

He stressed that Ankara will help Baku develop high technologies and proposes to create a joint venture in this direction.

"In addition to operating and maintaining drones and UAVs Bayraktar TB2 in Azerbaijan, we plan to create an enterprise to develop high technologies necessary for the production of UAVs and expand the scope of artificial intelligence," Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted the CEO.

He also noted that Baykar is discussing with two state structures of Azerbaijan the possibility of creating such an enterprise at present.