EU responds to Macron's initiatives in Moscow

8 Feb. 22:57

The European Union welcomes the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Moscow and the initiatives expressed there, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

"This is a very important visit, it's good that the European leader, and France is currently chairing the EU Council, went to Russia to present our vision, including the situation in Ukraine", he said at a press conference in the United States. which was broadcast online by the press service of the EU Foreign Service.