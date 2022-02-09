Ankara: date of Putin’s visit to Turkey to be announced soon

9 Feb. 9:20

Information on the exact date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey will be announced in a few days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"The suggestion for the date [of Vladimir Putin’s visit] has not yet been articulated. It will be received in the next few days," the Turkish top diplomat said as quoted by the TRT TV channel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an agreement between Moscow and Ankara on Putin’s visit existed but no specific dates had been coordinated.