Macron: it’s important to engage with Russia via different formats

9 Feb. 11:00

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said it’s important to engage with Russia through different formats.

"We must use all means to maintain an <…> important dialogue with Russia through different formats," he said

at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin. "The commitment to the resumption of this dialogue and fulfilment of agreements by all sides was expressed publicly by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky."

"It’s the only path to achieving peace in Ukraine," he went on to say in comments that were broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

Macron held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Tuesday. The French leader discussed the situation in Ukraine, among other things, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.