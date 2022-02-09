Russian and Iranian FMs discuss nuclear deal, bilateral ties

9 Feb. 11:40

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed the Iranian nuclear deal and bilateral relations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed over the phone the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, a statement by the ministry said.

The ministers spoke out in favor of reviving the Iranian nuclear deal as soon as possible in its original form as approved by the UN Security Council, it said.

They also praised as “successful” the visit of the Iranian president and advocated for further expansion of cooperation in all areas based on the agreements of the leaders.