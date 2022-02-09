Azerbaijan to build Zangezur corridor by year's end

9 Feb. 13:00

The construction work on the railway to the border with Armenia is scheduled to be completed in 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today.

"Azerbaijan started construction of a 110-kilometer railway line to the border with Armenia back in 2021. Currently, 24% of the construction work has been completed and it is expected to be completed by 2023. The road construction work is 27% completed. This is evidence of Azerbaijan's responsible approach to its work. Armenia is doing nothing but contradictory statements," Bayramov said.

In addition to restoration work in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan also fulfills its obligations to restore transport communications, the minister added.