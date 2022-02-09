Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan may co-op in transport sector in Karabakh

9 Feb. 13:20

The Azerbaijani and Kazakh sides may cooperate in the field of the transport sector in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Advisor to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rovshan Kazimov said.

“The implementation and opening of the Zangazur corridor will expand transportation routes not only in this region, but also far beyond its borders,” Kazimov stressed during the solemn delivery ceremony of Prima T8 AZ8A freight locomotives under a contract with Azerbaijan Railways, which is underway in Nur-Sultan.

The advisor added that the implementation of the contract between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Alstom company can be characterized as an important event in the further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Kazimov also stressed that Azerbaijan is the initiator and participant of major international projects, which include both the projects in the energy sector and the transport sector.

"After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from Armenia’s occupation, the Azerbaijani government began to restore these lands and the large-scale work is underway today. Today we have new opportunities and realities in the South Caucasus.”