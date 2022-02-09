Georgia reports 25,161 new COVID-19 cases

9 Feb. 14:40

Georgia has reported 25,161 new Covid-19 cases, 16,789 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past seven days stands at 32.45%.

Overall 219,007 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 72,587 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 47,032 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 25,555 were PCR tests. 1,375,615 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,141,231 of 1,375,615 patients have recovered, while 15,351 have died from the virus.

Overall, 1,913 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 9.

A total of 6,036 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,252 patients are in critical condition out of which 290 are on artificial ventilation. 211,070 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,341,049 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,229,404 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 42.8% of the country’s adult population.