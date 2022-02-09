CSTO: Azerbaijan and Armenia still have no border

9 Feb. 15:00

The demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia will greatly strengthen the security of the region, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said at a conference entitled Collective Security in a New Era: Experience and Prospects of the CSTO at the Valdai Discussion Club on Wednesday.

Zas stressed that there is some optimistic outlook in connection with the settlement. According to him, after the signing of the tripartite statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan dated November 10, 2020 and the entry of the Russian peacekeepers into the Karabakh region, the situation stabilized and the bloodshed stopped.

"The sides now face an important task of delimiting and demarcating the border, this is big and complex work, but nevertheless this will greatly strengthen the security of the region," Zas added.

"There is an optimistic outlook that an entire era of war is ending and another era is beginning. I may be wrong in terms of such optimism, but in any case, we must welcome the steps that are now being taken to establish peace," the secretary general said.