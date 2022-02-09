Russia embarks on Olympics ice hockey journey with 1-0 win over Switzerland

9 Feb. 15:30

Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team defeated 1-0 the national squad from Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The only goal was scored by Russia’s Anton Slepyshev. He netted the puck only seconds shy of the opening period’s buzzer.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

The team of Russian ice hockey players earned 3 points in their Group B stage competition after today’s win over Switzerland, who chalked up zero points. The next match of the reigning Olympics team is slated for Friday against Denmark.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) had been scheduled to play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark on February 11, and the Czech Republic on February 12.