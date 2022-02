10 Feb. 15:15

President of Azerbaijan Ilham has signed a decree relieving Rovnag Abdullayev of his duties as President of SOCAR.

By another decree, Rovnag Abdullayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.