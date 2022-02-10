Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases

10 Feb. 16:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 197,076 over the past day to 13,527,845, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.5%.

As many as 19,446 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 3.63% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 51 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 32 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in two regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 22,747 over the past day versus 11,521 a day earlier, reaching 2,558,503. The growth rate hit 0.9%.

Some 84 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 82 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,768, the crisis center reports.

As many as 24,364 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,118,897.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 701 over the past day to 338,091, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said. A day earlier 669 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 106,092 over the past day versus 97,163 a day earlier, reaching 10,909,397.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 80.6% of the total number of those infected.