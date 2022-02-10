Security Council Secretary: Armenia has no plans to join Union State

10 Feb. 16:15

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan shrugged off media allegations that Armenia is preparing to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Speaking to reporters after a government meeting Grigoryan said Armenia is a sovereign, democratic state and will continue to be so.

On February 7, in a televised interview with Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko’s argued that some post-Soviet countries - Ukraine, Armenia, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states will have to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Lukashenko said: "Armenia has nowhere else to go."