РУС ENG

Security Council Secretary: Armenia has no plans to join Union State

Security Council Secretary: Armenia has no plans to join Union State

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan shrugged off media allegations that Armenia is preparing to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Speaking to reporters after a government meeting Grigoryan said Armenia is a sovereign, democratic state and will continue to be so.

On February 7, in a televised interview with Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko’s argued that some post-Soviet countries - Ukraine, Armenia, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states will have to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Lukashenko said: "Armenia has nowhere else to go."

740 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos