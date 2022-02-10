Kremlin: bulk of Russia’s response to U.S. reaction on security proposals shaped

10 Feb. 16:30

The bulk of Moscow’s response to Washington’s reaction to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees has already been shaped, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The basic outlines have been prepared already. The president himself said at a press conference that he had briefed Mr. Macron on our fundamental vision," Peskov pointed out. "There is an overall understanding, but as to when it will be formulated by the head of state, that will take place when he finds it suitable," TASS cited the Kremlin spokesman as saying.

Peskov noted that the Russian head of state had repeatedly made public statements saying that there were some rational aspects to the US response but they were minor ones, while the issues that Moscow found crucial had been ignored.