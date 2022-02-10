Date and place of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting established

10 Feb. 16:32

Director of the First Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Yevdokimov said that a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth will be held on October 13 in Nur-Sultan.

He also noted that Nur-Sultan will host a number of CIS events this year, since Kazakhstan is the chairman this year.

"First of all, there will be the meeting of heads of government in May, as well as the Commonwealth summit is scheduled there on October 14, on the eve of which, according to tradition, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will take place (October 13)", RIA Novosti quotes Yevdokimov.