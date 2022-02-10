Tokayev in Kremlin: Russia and Kazakhstan are neighbors given by God

10 Feb. 16:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the Kremlin press service.

"It is my pleasure to welcome you in Moscow. This is our first meeting after the events in January, when, without exaggeration, Kazakhstan fell victim to some international groups that used the difficult situation in the country to their benefit. We had a meeting before the New Year, and nothing could have predicted such a turn of events. Nevertheless, the balance has been restored, and, as you know, Russia, as a member country of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, provided help to Kazakhstan in accordance with Article 4 of the Treaty," Putin said.

"We intend to achieve practical results in our strategic cooperation," Tokayev said.

"Kazakhstan and Russia are God-given neighbors sharing the longest land border in the world and our countries can have nothing but friendship and cooperation," the Kazakh leader said, adding that a number of important agreements will be signed during his current visit to Moscow.