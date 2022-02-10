Stoltenberg: NATO strengthened Ukraine’s army

10 Feb. 17:44

The Ukrainian army has become stronger than in 2014, thanks to NATO assistance, said the head of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, this gave her the opportunity to defend herself "in case of aggression".

"The Ukrainian army and security forces are much stronger today than they were in 2014. They are better equipped, better trained, better commanded", he said after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He also noted the efforts of Britain in strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine.