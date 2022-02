10 Feb. 18:18

According to a statement of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the heir to the British throne, 73-year-old Prince Charles, has gone into self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

"The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and has self-isolated", it is said on Twitter.

It is noted that Charles is upset because he will not be able to attend the events scheduled for Thursday and will try to reschedule them as soon as possible.