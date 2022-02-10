Olympics in Beijing: Day 7 results

10 Feb. 19:35

The seventh day of the Winter Olympics has ended in Beijing. On Thursday, eight sets of medals in six sports were at the stake: figure skating; speed skating; snowboarding; ski racing; alpine skiing; luge.

American figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medal in singles. The second and third places were taken by representatives of Japan Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno.

Irene Schouten from the Netherlands got the highest award in women's speed skating. The silver medal went to Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, and the bronze went to Martina Sáblíková from Slovakia.

"Gold" in the men's snowboard cross was won by the Austrian athlete Alessandro Hemmerle. "Silver" went to Eliot Grondin (Canada), "bronze" to Italian Omar Vizintin. In the women's half-pipe discipline, the best result was shown by American Chloe Kim. The second place was taken by Queralt Castellet (Spain), the third - by Sena Tomita (Japan).

American snowboarders Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld became winners in the acrobatic mixed team. The second in this discipline were the Chinese, the Canadian team is in the top three.

In the men's alpine skiing competition, Johannes Strolz (Austria) got the gold medal. Alexander Kilde from Norway took the silver medal, James Crawford from Canada took the bronze medal.

In women's cross-country skiing, there was no equal to Therese Johaug from Norway. "Silver" and "bronze" went to the representatives of Finland - Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Norway currently leads the overall medal standings with 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Germany is second (5-3-0), the United States is third (4-5-1). The Russian team is in ninth place. Russians have 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze awards.