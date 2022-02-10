NATO pledges practical and political assistance to Ukraine

10 Feb. 22:15

NATO has pledged practical and political assistance to Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, announced this after negotiations with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on his Twitter page.

"I spoke to President Zelensky about the concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine and on its territory (Crimea - ed.). NATO will continue to provide practical and political assistance to our very valuable partner", the head of NATO noted.

He also noted that the North Atlantic Alliance continued "to call on Russia to de-escalate and move forward along the path of dialogue and the search for a peaceful solution".