Azerbaijan and Turkey to shoot a film about the 44-day war in Karabakh

10 Feb. 23:10

Turkish and Azerbaijani filmmakers plan to start filming a joint full-length feature film about the 44-day Patriotic War of Azerbaijan this summer.

The director of the film will be Selahattin Sancakli, one of the main roles will be played by Turkish Ertuğrul Şakar, known from the series "Valley of the Wolves".

"Now we are at the stage of project development - we are holding meetings with the Azerbaijani side, determining the exact locations. The film will be dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation. We deeply respect the memory of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the veterans of the 44-day Patriotic War", the director said at a press conference at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku.

The Turkish actor admitted that he came to Azerbaijan for the first time, but he feels at home.

"The project of our film is a story about people who have lived in longing for their native lands for about 30 years. It is a story about brave, courageous people who liberated their ancestral land from occupation, about patriots who love their Motherland boundlessly, about those who inscribed a heroic page in the modern the history of Azerbaijan," he said.

"As for the upcoming film, the film crew will consist of representatives of Turkey and Azerbaijan. This applies not only to the actors, but also to the technical staff of the film. A casting will be held and we will determine the performers of the main roles", the producer of the project, Yalçın Çoban, said.