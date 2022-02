10 Feb. 23:30

The United States admits negotiations between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was stated by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

However, she stressed that this should happen "under the right circumstances".

"We keep the doors open for communication with the Russians. As you know, Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov just last week. We know that they plan to talk again", RIA Novosti quoted the US envoy.