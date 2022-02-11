Kozak: Normandy format talks in Berlin end without results

11 Feb. 9:20

Negotiations of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) did not bring results, the parties could not overcome differences regarding the interpretation of the Minsk agreements, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said following the meeting.

"Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations ended without any visible, tangible results expressed in documents. We tried to agree on the final statement of our negotiations, proceeding from the previous meeting in Paris on January 26. We [at the time] agreed that the Normandy format should overcome all differences regarding the interpretation of the Minsk agreements at any cost since the Normandy format is a control mechanism when it comes to the Minsk negotiation process in the Contact Group. But today it wasn’t possible to overcome these differences," he said.

On Friday night, after almost 9 hours of negotiations, the meeting of the Quartet's political advisers ended in Berlin. The previous talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries were held on January 26 in Paris. The first face-to-face meeting of representatives of all four countries in more than a year, held at the Elysee Palace, lasted 8.5 hours.