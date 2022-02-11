Erdogan tests negative for COVID-19

11 Feb. 9:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested negative for COVID-19, his doctor Prof. Serkan Topaloglu said in a statement late Thursday.

He will return to public service on Friday, Prof. Serkan Topaloğlu added, underlining that he no longer has disease symptoms.

Erdogan has not had any symptoms of the virus over the past few days, while first lady Emine Erdogan has "very mild symptoms," according to Topaloglu.

"The PCR tests we have done for the last two days have been negative. I think that our president will return to his routine program very soon, even tomorrow," Daily Sabah cited the doctor as saying.

Noting the significance of vaccines in Erdogan's recovery process, Topaloglu added: "We think that the vaccines are definitely very effective. Our president's stance on vaccines has been very clear since the beginning of the pandemic."

The president was one of the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, he stressed.

President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday.