Turkish population hits 84.6 mln

11 Feb. 10:20

Turkey’s population hit 84.6 million as of end-2021, while the population growth rate significantly increased from 5.5 per thousand in 2020 to 12.7 per thousand in 2021, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced.

Some 1.06 million people were added to the country’s population, of which 458,000 were foreign nationals, in 2021, according to TÜİK’s Address-Based Population Registration System (ABPRS).

“Male population was 42.4 million and female population was 42.2 million. While 50.1% of the total population were males, 49.9% of the total population were females,” the country’s statistical body said in a statement.

The population growth rate in the country rose significantly. The population growth rate, which was 5.5 per thousand in 2020, was 12.7 per thousand in 2021, Hurriyet reported.

The most populous province of the country recorded by TÜİK was again Istanbul with its 15.8 million residents. The population of the Turkish metropolis increased by 378,000 in a year.

Istanbul was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.7 million residents, İzmir with 4.4 million residents, Bursa with 3.1 million residents and Antalya with 2.6 million residents.

The median age in the country increased from 32.7 to 33.1.

While comparing the data of 2007 and 2021, it showed that the population of older people has increased across the country.

The rate of the elderly population increased from 7.1% in 2007 to 9.7 percent in 2021. On the contrary, during this period, the rate of the population of children under 14 fell sharply from 26.4% to 22.4%.