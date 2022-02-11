Armenia resumes shelling of Azerbaijan on daily basis

11 Feb. 11:20

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under Armenian fire in Kalbajar region near the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's press service reported on February 11.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said: “On February 11, starting from from 08:50 to 09:00 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions in Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district”.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side. The ministry ruled out any causalities among the Azerbaijani military personnel and equipment.

At the moment the situation in the mentioned direction is stable and the Azerbaijan army units fully control the operational situation, the ministry said.

It was earlier reported that the Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijan's military positions in the same direction on February 10.