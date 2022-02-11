Russia's ice hockey team defeats Denmark 2-0 at Winter Olympics

11 Feb. 12:00

Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) men's ice hockey team defeated 2-0 the national squad from Denmark on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The goals were scored by Pavel Karnaukhov on the 29th minute and Kirill Semyonov with five seconds shy of the final buzzer.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

On February 9, Team ROC defeated Switzerland in their group stage opener and now tops Group B with six points after two matches. Denmark is 2nd with three points after two matches, the Czechs are 3rd with zero points after one match played and Switzerland round up the group’s standings with zero points after one match played.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are now scheduled to play its next Group B match against the Czech Republic on February 12.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.