Russian skier Bolshunov wins Olympics silver in men’s 15km classic

11 Feb. 12:40

Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won silver on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s 15km Classic event.

Bolshunov clocked the distance in 38 minutes 18.0 seconds to bag the silver. Finland’s Iivo Niskanen showed the best result of 37 minutes 54.8 seconds to win the Olympic gold and the bronze went to Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway (38 minutes 32.3 seconds).

Last Sunday, Bolshunov, 25, won the gold of the 2022 Olympics in men’s skiathlon event. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the Russian cross-country skier won three silver and one bronze medals.

He is also the 2021 World Champion in skiathlon in addition to his six silver and one bronze medals won at the World Championships.

Bolshunov is the first Russian cross-country skier to win the Olympic Games (2022), the World Championship (2021) and the World Cup series.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, four silver and six bronze medals). Team Germany tops the standings with six gold and three silver medals. Team Norway is 2nd with five gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Austria is in 3rd place (4-6-4).