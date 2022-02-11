UK legislates for tougher Russia sanctions

11 Feb. 13:00

Britain published new legislation on Thursday broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine.

The new laws will allow Britain to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilising Ukraine, or undermining or threatening its territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence. It is part of an international effort to outline the economic consequences for Russia.

It also set out the power to sanction those obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government, Reuters reported.

"The UK can now sanction not just those linked directly to the destabilisation of Ukraine, but also Government of Russia affiliated entities and businesses of economic and strategic significance to the Russian government, as well as their owners, directors and trustees," a foreign office statement said.

The legislation came into effect at 17:00 GMT. Britain has not publicly disclosed the possible targets of any sanctions, but warned they would be imposed the moment any incursion takes place.

It set out the following strategically important sectors within which new sanctions could be imposed: chemicals, construction, defence, electronics, energy, mining, financial services, information, communications and digital technologies and transport.