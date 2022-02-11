РУС ENG

Iran requires guarantee of no sanctions after changes in U.S. government

If the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is renewed, Iran will need a guarantee that sanctions will not return with changes to the US government, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We have a poor experience with the Western approach to the JCPOA: the Americans have changed government and they have violated their obligations under the JCPOA. Therefore, the people of Iran have a right to know about future guarantees so that sanctions will not be imposed again," Jalali said.

He went on to say that sanctions were essentially a form of oppression against the Iranian people, which is why such guarantees are necessary.

