12 Feb. 11:00

At the 2007 Munich Security Conference, Vladimir Putin called not to hide heads in the sand, but to solve problems, although Europe and the United States did not understand him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded.

Recall that on February 10, 2007, the Russian leader, speaking at a conference in Munich, harshly criticized US foreign policy and the ideas of a unipolar world order. He also spoke out against NATO expansion to the East.