12 Feb. 11:15

A major fatal accident occurred in the Neftekumsk district, the press service of the Stavropol traffic police reports.

The accident took place on February 11 at 22:20 Moscow time on the Budennovsk-Neftekumsk highway. A 24-year-old Priora driver swerved into oncoming traffic, not making sure that there was no one there. As a result, he collided with another Priora, the driver of which died on the spot. The culprit and his 14- and 15-year-old passengers are hospitalized with severe injuries.