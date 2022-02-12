Moscow MP attacks elderly Chechen woman

12 Feb. 11:50

The head of the Council of Deputies of the Meshchansky District of Moscow, Alexander Zakuskin, attacked a pensioner, Salima Yusupharzhieva, who was selling sausage near a mosque on Prospekt Mira. A video message from an elderly woman was posted on the Telegram channel of United Russia deputy Pyotr Tolstoy.

According to the woman, Zakuskin kicking the food box promised to "deport her to Chechnya."

“How can you deport me, I ask, I’m a Chechen, a Russian. I follow to show him my passport. He gets into the car, lowers the window and sprays something to my face. I barely can see anything. People called an ambulance, I have a certificate. Well, I don’t know, is it possible to treat grandmothers this way? I’m standing near the mosque, especially now, during a fast time,” the 68-year-old pensioner explained what happened to her.