12 Feb. 12:10

A single round-the-clock call centre for the deaf and blind residents of Uzbekistan will start to operate in March this year. It is planned to launch the callback system that will continuously work with appeals, complaints and suggestions from citizens with disabilities, First Deputy Director of the Agency for the Development of Medical and Social Services Bahodir Karimov said.

18 operators, sign language interpreters and expert doctors are being trained to work at the centre.