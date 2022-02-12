Over 200,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia

12 Feb. 12:25

In Russia, 203,766 new cases of coronavirus were detected over the past 24 hours.

Most of all new cases are registered in St. Petersburg - 21,689, in Moscow - 4,336, in the Moscow region - 9,146. In the Krasnodar Territory - 3,367, in the Stavropol Territory - 1,687, in Crimea - 1,150, in Dagestan - 562 , in Chechnya - 305, in Adygea - 483, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 461, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 406, in Ingushetia - 371, in North Ossetia - 209.

The total number of infected people in Russia has reached 13,935,560 people.

18,597 people were hospitalized. It is 3.55% less than the day before. 112,236 people recovered over the past 24 hours, for the entire time - 11,134,291 people got well.