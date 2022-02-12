Russian FM announces optimization of foreign missions in Ukraine

12 Feb. 12:50

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow has optimized the staff of Russian foreign institutions in Ukraine.

According to her, this was done amid the threat of possible provocations of Kiev or third countries.

“In this situation, fearing possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries, we actually decided to somewhat optimize the staffing of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine. We draw your attention to the fact that our embassies and consulates continue to perform their main functions,” Zakharova responded on the ministry's website.