12 Feb. 13:05

Almost 734,000 residents of Uzbekistan received a booster shot against coronavirus since mid-November 2021. It is 3.4% of the 21.45 mln of adult citizens who must be vaccinated, the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health reports.

In accordance with the procedure for voluntary revaccination, a booster dose is received six months after the full course of vaccination, the department explained.

By the beginning of February, 5.2 mln people could be revaccinated.