12 Feb. 13:35

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ratified the Shusha Declaration, the press service of the head of state reports.

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan also approved the agreement on military cooperation.

Recall, the Shusha Declaration was signed on June 15, 2021 by Aliyev and Erdogan. It was also approved by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey.