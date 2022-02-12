UK citizens call on Biden to postpone Russia’s attack on Ukraine

12 Feb. 13:55

The UK called on Biden to postpone Russia's "attack" on Ukraine to a more convenient date

Observers of the UK Daily Mail responded to the news that Joe Biden predicted an imminent Russia’s "invasion" into Ukraine. According to him, this will happen on February 16.

"What time on Wednesday?" asked the user mrBBB.

"Is he sure it's Wednesday? Why not Thursday or Friday?" the reader aD asked.

Commentator under the nickname Notlongenough believes that the “attack” would be better completed before the weekend. "Thursday or Friday is better for me," he wrote.

A TalbotSunbeam reader wrote that Moscow should not attack on February 16, as on that day "I need to go to the hairdresser."