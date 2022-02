12 Feb. 14:30

The first freight train within the framework of the Agroexpress project went to Russia from Azerbaijan.

The first cargo sent was fruit and vegetable products, namely persimmon, which is in great demand on the Russian market.

The solemn ceremony of sending a train with a cargo of about 1,000 tons of persimmon took place at the Ladzhat station in the city of Khudat, Interfax informs.