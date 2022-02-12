Lavrov and Blinken discuss Ukraine

12 Feb. 15:10

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the American side.

During the dialogue, Lavrov told Blinken that the US propaganda campaign about "Russian aggression" against Ukraine is pursuing provocative goals.

In addition, he noted that Washington and NATO’s reaction to Russia's proposals for security guarantees ignores key provisions for Moscow.