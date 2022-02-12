Biden upset with Putin’s friendship with Jinping

12 Feb. 16:00

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing highlighted the friendship between Russia and China and did not leave Joe Biden indifferent, Ismail Kapan, Turkiye Gazetesi columnist said.

"Joe Biden was not happy to see the photo made in Beijing," RIA Novosti quotes the author as saying.

According to the journalist, relations between Russia and China can be considered unique: the countries benefit from bilateral cooperation, and the meeting of the leaders reinforces the Russian and Chinese resolve "to work together against the US and NATO."