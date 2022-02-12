Çavuşoğlu holds phone talks with the Belarusian Foreign Minister

12 Feb. 16:30

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed on phone with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei issues related to the growing disinformation around Ukraine, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reports.

"We discussed topical issues on the international agenda. We also dwelled upon the overload of the world information field with false information and disinformation, including real fakes regarding plans to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and other fabrications around the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Allied Resolve - 2022," said in the message.

The ministry noted that Makei brought objective information about the real state of affairs. In addition, the heads of departments discussed the development of Belarusian-Turkish cooperation, including trade, economic and investment cooperation