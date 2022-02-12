New school to be built in Kizlyar

12 Feb. 16:55

More than 700 million rubles will be spent on the construction of an 800-place school in Dagestan's Kizlyar, the press service of the city's mayor's office reports.

"More than 700 million rubles will be allocated from the federal budget for the construction of a school for 800 students in Kizlyar. The facility is planned to be built as part of the state program "Education Development". The construction of a new school will begin in the second quarter of 2022," the statement said.

It is noted that the school is planned to be put into operation by the end of 2023. It will relieve the nearby schools No. 3 and No. 9.