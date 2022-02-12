Volodymyr Zelensky asks for evidence of Russia's "coming invasion" of Ukraine

12 Feb. 17:58

Answering a journalist’s question about Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine from February 16 declared by the West, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for any proofs of the reality of such Moscow’s plans to be provided to official Kiev.

"If you or some people have additional information about the 100% invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation starting on the 16th, please give us this information," TASS quoted him.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian and Western media are currently making too many statements about such an invasion, but they are not publishing anything in particular.

"I believe that today there is a lot of information about a deep full-scale war on the part of the Russian Federation, even the corresponding dates are already being announced," he stated, stressing that Ukraine still needs to be ready for any scenario.

Let us remind you that earlier Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the Ukrainian leadership stated that Russia was not preparing any offensive operation against Ukraine.