Olympics in Beijing: Day 9 results

12 Feb. 19:10

Today, on the ninth day of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, 6 sets of medals were at the stake:in snowboarding, cross-country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, ski jumping and skeleton.

The Olympic team of the Russian Federation got with one Olympic gold: the Russian team consisting of Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatyana Sorina, Veronika Stepanova and Yulia Stupak won the women's cross-country skiing relay. The second place was won by the team from Germany, the third was won by the team from Sweden.

In snowboarding, board-cross champions among mixed teams were determined. Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won the gold medal. Silver went to Italy's Omar Vizintin and Michela Moioli, while bronze went to Canada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine.

Skaters competed in the men's 500m race. Chinese athlete Gao Tingyu became the Olympic champion. The representative of South Korea Cha Min Kyu became the vice-champion, and the Japanese athlete Wataru Morishige got the third place.

In the men's sprint biathlon "gold" was won by the Norwegian Johannes Bø, "silver" by the Frenchman Quentin Fillon-Maillet. "Bronze" went to fellow countryman and namesake of the champion Tarjei Bø.

Men were jumping from a large springboard today. The longest jump was made by the Norwegian Marius Lindvik. Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi was second, Germany's Karl Geiger was third.

In the women's skeleton, Hannah Neise from Germany became the Olympic champion. "Silver" went to Australia's Jaclyn Narracott and "bronze" went to Dutch Kimberley Bos.

Thus, according to the results of the first nine days of the Beijing Olympics, Russia is the eighth in the overall medal standings with three gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

The German national team is the first (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze medal), Norway is the second (8 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze medals), the USA is the third(5 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze medal).