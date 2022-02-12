US withdraws military instructors from Ukraine and deploys fighter jets to Romania

12 Feb. 20:59

The Pentagon has just issued an order from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to withdraw US military instructors from Ukraine.

"Secretary Austin has ordered the temporary redeployment of 160 Florida National Guard troops who have been deployed to Ukraine since late November", the Pentagon said in a statement.

At the same time, several American F-16 fighters from the German Spangdahlem air base arrived in Romania at the Feteşti air base today. The fighters are part of the 52nd Fighter Wing.

According to the US European Command, this was done to "strengthen regional security" against the backdrop of the tension that Western media and politicians are fueling because of the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.